Inside Momin Saqib sister’s star-studded shendi ceremony

08:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
Inside Momin Saqib sister’s star-studded shendi ceremony
Source: Instagram

Momin Saqib, the internet sensation who shot to fame during a cricket match, has become a multi-talented star in the entertainment industry. His viral comedy sketch, "Halt Badal Diye," was the catalyst for his rise to stardom, leading to invitations to perform at shows and even marking his debut in films and dramas.

Notably, his portrayal of Essa in "Raqs e Bismil" earned him adoration from countless fans. Today, he not only hosts a popular show where he interviews renowned stars but also creates a plethora of engaging content on social media.

In a joyous celebration, the Saqib family recently celebrated the wedding of his sister, Minahil. The star-studded affair drew a bevvy of industry friends, making it an unforgettable event. The event witnessed the presence of the illustrious Rauf family, Hania Aamir, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Uzair Jaswal, and Imran Ashraf, among other notable figures.

