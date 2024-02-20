Search

WATCH – Sana Javed responds to 'Sania Mirza' chants at PSL9 match

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who recently married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, faced an unsettling incident while attending a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match where Malik was playing.

A video circulating online shows some spectators chanting the name of Malik's ex-wife, Sania Mirza. The Sukoon actress could be seen glaring at the spectators but in one instance, she even turned towards the crowd and waved as the chants continued.

This occurred amidst ongoing public scrutiny around the couple's marriage, as some expressed concerns about Malik's former relationship. This scrutiny has unfortunately spilled over into public spaces, as seen in this incident.

On the field, cricketer Shoaib Malik contributed a strong half-century, but it wasn't enough to secure victory for his team. The Multan Sultans emerged triumphant with a 55-run margin, fuelled by Reeza Hendricks' impressive batting and Mohammad Ali's three-wicket haul.

