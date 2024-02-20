WATCH – Sana Javed responds to 'Sania Mirza' chants at PSL9 match

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who recently married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, faced an unsettling incident while attending a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match where Malik was playing.
A video circulating online shows some spectators chanting the name of Malik's ex-wife, Sania Mirza. The Sukoon actress could be seen glaring at the spectators but in one instance, she even turned towards the crowd and waved as the chants continued.
This occurred amidst ongoing public scrutiny around the couple's marriage, as some expressed concerns about Malik's former relationship. This scrutiny has unfortunately spilled over into public spaces, as seen in this incident.
On the field, cricketer Shoaib Malik contributed a strong half-century, but it wasn't enough to secure victory for his team. The Multan Sultans emerged triumphant with a 55-run margin, fuelled by Reeza Hendricks' impressive batting and Mohammad Ali's three-wicket haul.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.