WATCH – Asim Azhar drops latest single "Saiyyan" featuring Sajal Aly

Maheen Khawaja
10:29 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Source: Youtube

King of sad melodies, Asim Azhar has captivated audiences with his soulful covers on YouTube and quickly skyrocketed to become a chart-topping phenomenon. With his velvety vocals and knack for penning relatable lyrics, Azhar isn't just singing love songs, he's writing the soundtrack to your life.

Pakistani fans rejoice as the singer and actress Sajal Aly, fondly remembered as the beloved "Sinf-e-Aahan" couple Capt. Nasr and LC Rabia Safeer, return to the screen for the music video of 'Saiyyan'.

This poignant Urdu ballad dives into the depths of heartbreak, expressing the raw emotions of indifference and anger that linger after a love loss. His soulful vocals, paired with Hassan Ali's evocative lyrics and composition, offer comfort and shared understanding to those navigating the aftermath of a breakup.

Azhar takes centre stage not only as a singer but also as an executive producer, collaborating with his fiancé Merub Ali and Ameem Haq. The direction of the music video is entrusted to the talented Yasir Jaswal, creating a visual masterpiece that complements the song's depth.

Take a look at the full video:

The song has already resonated with audiences, garnering millions of views across platforms. Fans are captivated by the emotional delivery and the undeniable chemistry between the dynamic duo.

On the musical front, Azhar's discography includes recent hits namely Tasveer, Ishqiya, Tayyar Hain, Mahi Aja, Hum Dekhenge, and Tera Wo Pyar. In tandem, the star also displayed immense talent in the acting industry with Sinf-e-Aahan, Meray Dost Meray Yaar, and Pyaar Kahani to name a few.

On the other hand, Aly has been the recipient of multiple national accolades for her contribution to the drama and film industry in Pakistan. Her booming career in Lollywood boasts many television series including Kuch Ankahi, Sinf-e-Aahan, Gul e Rana, Meray Qatil Meray Dildar, Chandni, and Ishq E Laa to name a few. Aly also made her Bollywood and Hollywood debut with Mom and What's Love Got To Do With It?

