Where is Malala Yousafzai celebrating her 26th birthday?

Maheen Khawaja 06:12 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Education activist Malala Yousafzai, renowned worldwide for her tireless efforts in championing girls' education, took to Twitter to share her reflections on the approach of her 26th birthday.

In a heartfelt message, she expressed her disbelief at the incredible journey she has undertaken since her groundbreaking speech at the United Nations a decade ago. As she prepared to celebrate her upcoming birthday, Malala looked back on her commitment to spending the occasion with young women, reminiscing about her visits to various countries and refugee camps in the past. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, she expressed her eagerness to celebrate in person with her "sisters" this year.

Known for her courage and unwavering determination, she marvelled at the passage of ten years since her impactful speech at the United Nations. Reflecting on her remarkable journey, she expressed gratitude for the extraordinary people she has met and the remarkable places she has had the opportunity to visit.

"It’s hard to believe tomorrow is my 26th birthday – ten years since I spoke at the United Nations. 16-year-old Malala had no idea what would happen next, the amazing people she would meet, the places she would go. She was just determined to continue her fight for girls’ education.

Since that day, I made a commitment to spend my birthday with girls, a tradition that has brought me to Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and Ethiopia, and to refugee camps in Lebanon, Rwanda and Iraq. And while the pandemic put a brief pause on travel, I am thrilled to celebrate again in person with my sisters this year. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this anniversary and I hope you follow along to see where I land ✈️ ????"

The post garnered thousands of likes with fans and admirers filling the comment section with birthday wishes and heart emojis.

Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai honoured by French magazine

The writer is a staff member.

