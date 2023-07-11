Where is Malala Yousafzai celebrating her 26th birthday?

Education activist Malala Yousafzai, renowned worldwide for her tireless efforts in championing girls' education, took to Twitter to share her reflections on the approach of her 26th birthday.
In a heartfelt message, she expressed her disbelief at the incredible journey she has undertaken since her groundbreaking speech at the United Nations a decade ago. As she prepared to celebrate her upcoming birthday, Malala looked back on her commitment to spending the occasion with young women, reminiscing about her visits to various countries and refugee camps in the past. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, she expressed her eagerness to celebrate in person with her "sisters" this year.
Known for her courage and unwavering determination, she marvelled at the passage of ten years since her impactful speech at the United Nations. Reflecting on her remarkable journey, she expressed gratitude for the extraordinary people she has met and the remarkable places she has had the opportunity to visit.
"It’s hard to believe tomorrow is my 26th birthday – ten years since I spoke at the United Nations. 16-year-old Malala had no idea what would happen next, the amazing people she would meet, the places she would go. She was just determined to continue her fight for girls’ education.
Since that day, I made a commitment to spend my birthday with girls, a tradition that has brought me to Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and Ethiopia, and to refugee camps in Lebanon, Rwanda and Iraq. And while the pandemic put a brief pause on travel, I am thrilled to celebrate again in person with my sisters this year. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this anniversary and I hope you follow along to see where I land ✈️ ????"
The post garnered thousands of likes with fans and admirers filling the comment section with birthday wishes and heart emojis.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
