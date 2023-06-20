Najam Sethi announces withdrawal from PCB chairmanship race

LAHORE – Najam Sethi has decided to exit the race to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board as Zaka Ashraf is all set to return to PCB.

In a late-night announcement, the former interim chief minister announced pulling himself out of the race for chairmanship as Sethi said he did not want to be a bone of contention between Shehaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

He further mentioned an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability as inconducive for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for the Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders, his tweet further reads.

Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 19, 2023

Lately, Federal Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari mentioned Zaka Ashraf for the role. He mentioned Sethi was appointed temporarily to conduct elections and restore the 2014 constitution as per the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The development comes as Pakistan People Party, a close ally of the federal government, wanted Zaka Ashraf to return to the post.

Zaka Ashraf will make his return after nearly a decade as he earlier remained in stretched legal tussle for the position with Najam Sethi.