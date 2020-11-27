CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza discusses defence, security cooperation with Tajikistan leadership
10:32 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
RAWALPINDI/DUSHANBE – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC ) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Tajikistan, met government officials and military leader of Tajikistan.

Pakistan military’s media wing Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets that CJCSC held separate meetings with the Defense Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs & Chairman State Committee of National Security. He discussed various topics of mutual interest.

In another tweet, that various areas including security, counter-terrorism & prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan discussed. Both discussed measures to enhance level & scope of military engagements between both countries & reaffirmed to continue 2 forge deeper ties 

CJCSC said on this occasion that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Tajikistan. The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, tweeted ISPR.

Along with the tweet, the ISPR shared a video of the guard of honour presented on the arrival. 

