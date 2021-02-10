Vote-purchase big question mark over politicians’ credibility, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said corrupt practices in the Senate elections undermine democracy and vote-purchase is a big question mark over the credibility of politicians in the country.

Talking to media, he said a big question lies ahead, whether to go for Senate polls with the old corrupt system or to act transparent instead.

He recalled that he ousted 20 MPAs from his party who took money for selling their votes in the last Senate elections and some of them also invoked the jurisdiction of the court against the action.

He said the alliance of Opposition parties is making efforts to protect their corruption and ill-gotten money, state broadcaster reported.

The Prime Minister said currently, the rate for a single Senate vote has been fixed which is unfortunate. He said those involved in such extravagance will later recover by minting money from the public exchequer.

His remarks comes after a video surfaced online showing some parliamentarians of the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa allegedly receiving money before the Senate election 2018.