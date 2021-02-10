Pakistan hails Sri Lanka’s decision to end forced cremation of Muslim Covid-19 victims

08:51 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed welcome Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID-19.

The decision comes on the heels of the mounting outrage in Muslim community after at least 15 Muslim coronavirus victims, including a baby, were cremated in contravention of Islamic tradition.

The Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka issued order in April after some monks alarmed that burying bodies could contaminate groundwater and spread virus.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

