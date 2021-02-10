Pakistan hails Sri Lanka’s decision to end forced cremation of Muslim Covid-19 victims
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed welcome Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID-19.
We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 10, 2021
The decision comes on the heels of the mounting outrage in Muslim community after at least 15 Muslim coronavirus victims, including a baby, were cremated in contravention of Islamic tradition.
The Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka issued order in April after some monks alarmed that burying bodies could contaminate groundwater and spread virus.
- Pakistan hails Sri Lanka’s decision to end forced cremation of ...08:51 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Vote-purchase big question mark over politicians’ credibility, says ...08:33 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PAKvSA – Trophy for T20I series unveiled07:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan’s all relevant sectors contributed in COVID-19 fight, says ...06:43 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
-
- Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal gets candid in her latest interview05:57 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' tops YouTube trends05:06 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- 'Zindagi Tamasha' out of Oscars 2021 race04:46 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021