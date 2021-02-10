Pop band Akcent member Adrian Sina spotted wearing a Pakistani kurta at a music event
Share
Romanian electro-pop sensation Adrian Sina and band Akcent has a lot of fans in Pakistan. From expressing his desire to work with actress Ayesha Omar to congratulating lieutenant general Asif Ghafoor, the 43-year-old has gained recognization in Pakistan.
The singer-songwriter was spotted wearing a black kurta with a straight pyjama at a YouTube Music Event, giving true desi vibes.
Sina confirmed that he was dressed up in a Pakistani kurta in a post on his Facebook handle,
“Setting new trends with my beautiful Pakistani kurta on a YouTube Music Event in Europe,”
Trying to set a new trend, Sina wearing the Pakistani garment was more of a style statement along with the fondness he has for the country.
Previously, in an Instagram session with a local outlet, he expressed his desire to work with actor and occasional singer Ayesha Omar. During the session, he was asked as to which Pakistani actor he would love to work with.
View this post on Instagram
Akcent vocalist meets DG ISPR over ... 12:17 PM | 26 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD - International singer Adrian Sina on Monday (yesterday) met the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) ...
- Pakistan asks Twitter to explain suspension of accounts ‘under ...11:29 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- COAS Bajwa visits Logistics Installations in Rawalpindi10:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Passenger plane catches fire after Houthi rebels attack Saudi ...09:28 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pop band Akcent member Adrian Sina spotted wearing a Pakistani kurta ...09:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan hails Sri Lanka’s decision to end forced cremation of ...08:51 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Naumaan Ijaz walks the ramp with son Zaviyar at the BCW06:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal gets candid in her latest interview05:57 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021