Akcent vocalist meets DG ISPR over ‘fantastic’ tea

ISLAMABAD - International singer Adrian Sina on Monday (yesterday) met the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor and sipped the “fantastic tea” of Pakistan.

The member of Akcent band took it to Twitter and expressed his happiness saying that “I am so happy that I had the chance to travel all way from Bucharest, Romania to Pakistan, and meet the General Asif Ghafoor and ISPR, and also discover once again… Pakistani tea is the fantastic tea”.

Earlier on Sept 6, famous Romanian pop band, Akcent , wished Pakistan the Defence Day in an unique and hilarious way by trolling India with the famous catchphrase of formerly detained Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, “Tea is fantastic”.

Adrian Sina of Akcent took to Facebook and posted a picture expressing: “Happy Defence Day Pakistan and Tea was fantastic”, which triggered many Indians and made Pakistanis blossom over the witty wish by the renowned pop band.

Akcent is mostly known for its utterly famous hits like “That’s My Name”, “Love Stoned”, “Stay With Me”, “My Passion” and many others while Akcent has also performed concerts in Pakistan numerous times.

'I was finding target before being shot down by ... 08:36 PM | 1 Mar, 2019 LAHORE - Indian pilot Abhinandan has admitted that he was locating a target in Pakistan when Pakistan Air Force ...

The post has outraged Indian users, being perceived as a way to mock Abhinandan who was captured by the Pakistan Army and subsequently filmed making similar comments about his cup of tea after being shot down in a dog fight on February 27.

This Pakistani tea-maker is now selling ... 04:04 PM | 13 Mar, 2019 KARACHI - Post Pulwama incident the tensions between Pakistan and India kept on arising with every day passing by. ...

While Pakistan was calmly and nicely inquiring IAF pilot, Abhinandan was asked if he liked the tea in Pakistan, to which he replied, "Tea is fantastic ".

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.