India deploys Spike anti-tank guided missiles on LoC
Share
SRINAGAR - The Indian army is deploying Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control (LoC) in Occupied Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian army has received 240 Spike anti-tank guided missiles and their 12 launchers from Israel on fast-track mode to meet emergency requirements, especially along the LoC .
The missiles which are supposed to be mainly used for anti-tank operations can also be quite helpful for destroying hardened shelters or bunkers, the Indian official told media men.
Spike anti-tank guided missiles can also be used during the night. While 210 Spike anti-tank guided missiles with 12 launchers have been received by the Indian army for Northern Command headquartered at Udhampur, media reports said.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019