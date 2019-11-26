India deploys Spike anti-tank guided missiles on LoC
12:28 PM | 26 Nov, 2019
India deploys Spike anti-tank guided missiles on LoC
SRINAGAR - The Indian army is deploying Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control (LoC) in Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian army has received 240 Spike anti-tank guided missiles and their 12 launchers from Israel on fast-track mode to meet emergency requirements, especially along the LoC .

The missiles which are supposed to be mainly used for anti-tank operations can also be quite helpful for destroying hardened shelters or bunkers, the Indian official told media men.

Spike anti-tank guided missiles can also be used during the night. While 210 Spike anti-tank guided missiles with 12 launchers have been received by the Indian army for Northern Command headquartered at Udhampur, media reports said.

