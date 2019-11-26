Is Mohsin Abbas Haider making a comeback?

Sheherbano Syed
12:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2019
Is Mohsin Abbas Haider making a comeback?
LAHORE - Actor-Singer Mohsin Abbas Haider is gearing up to make his comeback into the world of entertainment amid domestic abuse controversy that ended his marriage with Fatima Sohail.

An FIR was registered against the actor, singer and writer, Mohsin Abbas Haider by his former wife in July 2019, accusing him of domestic abuse. Despite Fatima Sohail providing proof to justify her claim, Mohsin dismissed all allegations saying, “she is trying to play the woman card.” Adding that, “It is true I had anger issues in the past but I’m a changed man.”

#ComingSoon ❤☝🏼🙂

Last seen in Hum TV’s Deewar-e-Shab, Mohsin Abbas is all set for his upcoming single ‘Rooh’, which features music by Faraz Khosa. The actor shared the first look of the cover art of the song on his Instagram account with the hashtag ‘coming soon’.

Several celebrities like Noman Ejaz, Nimra Khan and Saqib Malik (who directed Mohsin in this year’s Baaji) congratulated Mohsin on his upcoming song and wished him the best. Mohsin posted their video endorsements on his Instagram account.

We are waiting to go through the reaction by Mohsin Abbas' fans and the rest of the fellow stars. And also wondering if the DJ will be appearing in dramas and movies in the future as well? Let's wait and watch. 

