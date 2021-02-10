Passenger plane catches fire after Houthi rebels attack Saudi Arabia’s airport

09:28 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
Passenger plane catches fire after Houthi rebels attack Saudi Arabia’s airport
JEDDAH — A passenger plane caught fire on Wednesday after Yemen’s Houthi militia launched a terrorist attack at the Abha International Airport of Saudi Arabia.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen termed the attack a war crime and vowed to thwart such attacks in future.

“We are taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from the threats of the Houthis,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On Sunday, the coalition intercepted four explosive-laden Houthi drones.

The attacks comes after the US announced to end support for Saudi Arabia in war against Yemen, besides vowing to continue to assist the Kingdom in defence of its territories. 

