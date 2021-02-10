Pakistan asks Twitter to explain suspension of accounts ‘under Indian influence’

11:29 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
11:29 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken up the blocking of Pakistani users' accounts, tweeting about Right of Self Determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) with Twitter administration.

PTA has received 369 complaints from users regarding blocking/suspension of their Twitter accounts. After analysis, PTA reported 280 valid accounts/ handles ostensibly suspended for posting in support of the rights of people of IOJ&K, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

PTA has raised its concerns with Twitter administration that under Indian influence, the social media platform is not only depriving Pakistani users of their fundamental rights but also violating its own community guidelines.

Twitter has been asked to review its biased approach towards Pakistani users by unblocking accounts who are advocating rights of the oppressed people of IOJ&K.

