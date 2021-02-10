COAS Bajwa visits Logistics Installations in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Logistics installations in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and up-gradation of existing infrastructure.
COAS appreciated performance and commitment in provision of top class facilities and services.
He appreciated indigenous development and maintenance program of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhance operational efficiency, ISPR added.
Earlier on arrival, he was received by Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Quarter Master General Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi.
