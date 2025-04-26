‘Cross Line, and Face the wrath’ Pak PM Shehbaz warns India after Pahalgam Attack

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly called upon India to end its persistent practice of levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan, especially in connection with the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Responding to India’s accusations following the deadly April 22 incident that claimed 26 lives, the premier rejected the blame placed on Pakistan and emphasized the need for a more responsible and evidence-based approach from New Delhi.

Addressing Passing Out Parade at PMA Kakul, PM said endless cycle of accusations must stop, and that Pakistan would not tolerate any provocation or misadventure. “Any aggression will be responded to with full strength and determination.”

He made strong remarks amid escalating tensions between the two neighbours, who have already exchanged diplomatic blows following the attack. India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan’s retaliatory suspension of the Simla Agreement have raised concerns about a broader regional fallout.

PM Shehbaz urged international community to take notice of India’s actions, warning that the current trajectory could pose serious threats to regional peace and stability. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, but made it clear that the country stands fully prepared to defend itself against any external threat.

The situation remains volatile, with both nations trading accusations and implementing countermeasures as diplomatic channels strain under the weight of rising hostility.