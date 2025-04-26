‘History cannot be changed by propaganda’, Pak Army Chief to India amid tensions

KAKUL – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Two-Nation Theory as the foundation of Pakistan’s creation, strongly rejecting Indian media’s propaganda aimed at distorting historical truths.

Addressing passing-out parade of cadets at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on Saturday, the top general said Muslims and Hindus are two distinct nations who differ in religion, customs, ideology, and aspirations. “We cannot be considered one nation. Our way of life, our traditions, our beliefs, and our goals are fundamentally different,” he stated.

Army Chief emphasized that Two-Nation Theory is not just a historical idea but a living reality that continues to define the identity and sovereignty of Pakistan. “The Indian electronic and social media cannot rewrite history. Their baseless propaganda cannot change the fact that Pakistan came into being on the basis of a clear ideological difference,” he asserted.

He further stated that Pakistan’s forefathers made immense sacrifices for the creation of an independent homeland, and those sacrifices will never be forgotten. “We know how to defend our country, our ideology, and our history,” General Munir added.

In a direct rebuke to India’s attempts at undermining the ideological roots of Pakistan, the COAS sent a clear message: “No amount of distortion or propaganda can erase the truth of the Two-Nation Theory.”

The speech is being seen as a powerful reaffirmation of Pakistan’s ideological stance amid rising tensions and hostile narratives in the region.