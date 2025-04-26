Summer vacations 2025 to begin in Punjab from June 1; full schedule inside

LAHORE – Summer vacations 2025 are set to commence in schools across Punjab from June 1 due to intensifying hot weather due to climate change.

The provincial Department of Schools Education has issued a notification with Secretary Education Khalid Nazir stating that the holidays could be begin a week prior to the announced schedule in case of unusual increase in hot conditions.

He said the decision to start the summer holidays from June 1 has been taken keeping in view the health safety of students, their parents and teachers.

He highlighted that global warming has affected the patters of weather across the world, impacting various sectors, including education.

Earlier this month, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued heatwave alert, forecasting surge in temperatures across the province, while schools in the region are directed to take measures to keep students safe.

According to Director General (DG) of PDMA, mercury is expected to increase by up to 7 degrees Celsius this month, with the plains and southern districts of Punjab likely to experience extreme heat conditions.

In light of the potential health risks posed by heat, DG has urged the Department of School Education to suspend outdoor activities for children to prevent heat-related illnesses. Additionally, citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, protect themselves from direct sunlight by covering their heads, and stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water.

Officials also stressed the importance of ensuring that essential medicines are available to provide medical assistance to those affected by the heatwave.

PDMA called on the public to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to stay safe during this period of extreme weather. The authority has committed to closely monitoring the situation and providing timely updates as needed.