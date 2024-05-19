DRAP orders recall for this Pakistani cough Syrup after CDL findings

LAHORE – The Drug Regulatory Autho­rity of Pakistan (Drap) has issued alert about substandard syrup used to treat iron deficiency in light of report of the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Karachi.

The drug regulator took action against the distribution and sale of Novarise Syrup 50mg/5ml, due to it being found substandard. The syrup, used to treat iron deficiency, was discovered to contain an excessive amount of Ethylene Glycol, a toxic substance that can have harmful effects.

The Batch No. 113 of Novarise Syrup was found to be substandard. Consequently, the product has been recalled from the market, and its supply, sale, and use have been banned.

A sample of Novarise Syrup was found to contain 0.78percent Ethylene Glycol, exceeding the permissible limit. Ethylene Glycol is a toxic substance that can cause serious health issues.

Earlier, DRAP recalled eleven substandard medicines from the market and initiated action against the pharmaceutical companies involved.

