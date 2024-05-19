DRAP orders recall for this Pakistani cough Syrup after CDL findings

LAHORE – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has issued alert about substandard syrup used to treat iron deficiency in light of report of the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Karachi.
The drug regulator took action against the distribution and sale of Novarise Syrup 50mg/5ml, due to it being found substandard. The syrup, used to treat iron deficiency, was discovered to contain an excessive amount of Ethylene Glycol, a toxic substance that can have harmful effects.
The Batch No. 113 of Novarise Syrup was found to be substandard. Consequently, the product has been recalled from the market, and its supply, sale, and use have been banned.
A sample of Novarise Syrup was found to contain 0.78percent Ethylene Glycol, exceeding the permissible limit. Ethylene Glycol is a toxic substance that can cause serious health issues.
Earlier, DRAP recalled eleven substandard medicines from the market and initiated action against the pharmaceutical companies involved.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
