Afghan President Ghani phones PM Imran, discusses peace talks, Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters related to peace talks and coronavirus.

Ghani also extended felicitations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister reciprocated the Eid greetings and observed that this year, Eid-ul-Azha came when the international community was facing a number of challenges, including COVID-19.

He commiserated with President Ghani on the loss of lives in Afghanistan due to COVID-19 and expressed the hope that the coronavirus pandemic would be successfully contained, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

Prime Minister Khan informed President Ghani of the government's strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with the particular emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating economy.

During the phonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed the latest stage in the Afghan peace process.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the peace process, strongly stressing that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance.