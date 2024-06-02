Alizay Sultan Khan reacts to Feroze Khan’s second marriage announcement

Actress Alizay Sultan Khan has reacted to the news of her ex-husband, actor Feroze Khan, tying the knot for the second time. Feroze Khan, known for his roles in popular dramas, recently announced his marriage to Dua via an Instagram post.

In response, Alizay Sultan Khan shared an endearing video on her Instagram, showcasing warm moments with her children, Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan. The video highlighted Alizay's affectionate gestures towards her kids, subtly addressing the public interest in Feroze's new marriage.

Feroze and Alizay's marriage, which began in March 2018, ended in a highly publicized split. The divorce made headlines when Alizay alleged that domestic violence was a significant factor in their separation, claims that Feroze Khan has consistently denied.

Alizay announced her decision to separate on September 1, 2022, via Instagram, revealing that her four-year marriage was marred by chaos, continuous physical and psychological violence, infidelity, blackmail, and degradation. She expressed her determination to protect her children from growing up in a toxic household.

Alizay provided evidence to the District and Sessions Courts in Karachi East, including images of bruises allegedly inflicted by Feroze on July 7, 2020, and May 10, 2021. Her family also took her for a medico-legal examination at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where medical reports confirmed the presence of bruises consistent with her claims of physical abuse.

Despite the turbulent past, Alizay Sultan Khan's recent video suggests her focus remains on her children's well-being. Meanwhile, Feroze Khan's first message to his new wife has gone viral, indicating that both parties are moving forward with their lives.