Raveena Tandon criticises gender disparity in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has called out the gender disparity in the industry. Never one to shy away from confrontations, she questioned why females are called ‘superstars of the 90s’ and male actors are not.

In her recent interview with actor Pankaj Tripathi, Tandon opened up on gender biases faced by the female superstars of the country despite the celebrated filmography.

Speaking of the differentiated treatments for male and female actors in the film industry, the ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ actor said, “I used to ask the media as well about why they differentiate between actors and actresses.”

Tandon further explained, “When Aamir takes a break of 2-3 years and comes back with a movie, you don’t call it his comeback. You don’t say ‘superstar of the 90s Aamir Khan is with us today.”

On the work front, Tandon played the lead role in Netflix’s crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ (2021), while on the big screen, she was part of mega-grosser ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ (2022).