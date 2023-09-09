Search

Pakistan

Gas price likely to go up by 50% in Pakistan next week 

05:41 PM | 9 Sep, 2023
Gas price likely to go up by 50% in Pakistan next week 
ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government is likely to increase prices of sui gas by 50 percent next week in order to cover losses of the gas sector. 

The annual loss the sector stands at Rs350 billion while the total circular debt of the gas sector has surged to Rs2,700 billion. 

The interim setup has now decided to shift the burden of the losses onto public. If the prices are revised up, the Sui Northern will see Rs417 per mmbtu increase while it would be Rs415 per mmbtu for Sui Southern. 

Report said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has already approved the increase in the gas prices.

The increase in the gas tariff will be made in line with the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Reports said that revised prices will come into effect from July 1, 2023 and the Ministry of Energy will issue a notification in this regard.

