"My mini bucket list is slowly getting fulfilled," says Shehnaaz Gill on shooting with Vijay Varma

Renowned actor Vijay Varma made a captivating guest appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's talk show, "Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill."
The anticipation for this episode was palpable as Shehnaaz herself described it as 'amazing,' while showering praise on Vijay, hailing him as a 'wonderful actor.'
In a heartfelt social media post, the Honsla Rakh star shared a glimpse of their interaction, expressing her immense pleasure at hosting Varma on her show. She unveiled her elation in fulfilling a mini-bucket list of desired guests and teased the excitement surrounding the forthcoming episode. She wrote, "Had the absolute and immense pleasure to host this wonderful actor @itsvijayvarma on my show. My mini bucket list of personalities I wanted to have on my show is slowly getting fulfilled. What an amazing episode we have shot, can’t wait for you all to watch it. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill."
The shared pictures captured the infectious camaraderie between Vijay Varma and Shehnaaz Gill, depicting moments of laughter, smiles, and even high-fives. Vijay donned a stylish denim jacket, while Shehnaaz exuded elegance in a striking red dress. In one snapshot, Vijay was seen holding Shehnaaz's hand, further fueling the excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the episode's release.
Fans on the internet expressed their anticipation and delight in the comment section.
Varma's future endeavours include the film Jaane Jaan, where he stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Notably, he was last seen on the show Kaalkoot. On the other hand, Gill is all set to grace the screen once more in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film titled Thank You For Coming.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
