Former Punjab MPAs caught stealing electricity as crackdown continues

MULTAN – Two former provincial lawmakers of Punjab Assembly have been caught red-handed stealing electricity by the Multan Electric Power Supply Company (Mepco) officials.

Report said a team of the electric supply company raided a farm house owned by former MPA Mumtaz Ali Khan in an area of Sadiqabad and discovered that more than a dozen air conditions were being used by stealing electricity from main lines.

In another action, Mian Alamdar Qureshi, the former MPA from Muzaffargarh, was also caught stealing electricity.

It is yet to known what kind of action has been taken against them.

A day earlier, a team of the Mepco was beaten up by a candidate for MPA seat and his men in Kabirwala, a town in Khanewal district on Punjab, after they exposed his electricity pilferage.

The company’s officials have submitted a complaint to the Saddar police station for an action against MPA candidate Rana Muhammad Irfan and others under terrorism act.

The complaint said that the Mepco team examined a meter, which was in use of Irfan, and found that electricity is being theft to run a tube well. When they tried to remove the transformer to cut electricity supply, the consumers showed resistance and stopped the officials from disconnecting the supply.

Later, the officials approached a police for assistance in the matter. The complaint said when the Mepco team was waiting for the police vehicle on a road, a group of people approached them and started beating them.

During the attack, an official suffered severe injures on his nose and arm. A video of the incident is also circulating on social media, showing one of the victim bleeding from the nose.

In the complaint, the officials have sought action against Rana Irfan and his accomplices for attack them.

The development comes as the government has launched crackdown against power pilferage across the country.