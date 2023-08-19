Search

Sidra Batool celebrates the arrival of third baby

Web Desk 05:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
Sidra Batool celebrates the arrival of third baby
Source: Sidra Batool (Instagram)

Sidra Batool, a former luminary of the entertainment industry who seamlessly transitioned into the realm of modelling and influence, embarked on her journey at a remarkably tender age. Her entrancing blend of innocent aesthetics and boundless talent swiftly captured the hearts of the audience. Throughout her career, she adorned numerous hit projects, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

However, the sands of change led her to take departure from the acting scene as she embarked on a new chapter in the USA, accompanied by her husband and their two precious daughters.

Recently, Batool shared a heartwarming revelation with her cherished admirers through her Instagram channel—a wonderful anticipation that brought a radiant glow to her already enchanting demeanour. The news that she is expecting her third child came as a joyful surprise, and she accompanied this announcement with a series of captivating snapshots, each frame resonating with the happiness that this new phase of life brings.

Amidst the symphony of excitement, her Instagram feed transformed into a gallery of joy as she shared the snapshots. Today, the waiting has ended, and the long-anticipated bundle of joy has finally graced their lives.

She took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl captioned "Alhumdulillah! 08/15/2023"

Fans showered the actress with well wishes and congratulated her in the comment section.

Sidra Batool announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

