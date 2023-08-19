Alizeh Shah's latest post with cryptic caption takes the internet by storm

Alizeh Shah, a prodigy who ventured into the entertainment world at a remarkably tender age, swiftly garnered a massive fanbase enamoured by her innocent allure. Her breakthrough role in "Ehd e Wafa" not only won accolades but also served as the launchpad for a burgeoning career that continues to flourish.
However, amidst her rise to prominence, she has found herself entangled in numerous controversies, spanning from allegations of unprofessional conduct to accusations of substance misuse by her fellow actors.
Currently engrossed in the shooting of her latest project, Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani in the capital city of Islamabad, Shah finds herself once again thrust into the spotlight—this time, for a tumultuous situation. The storm erupted when her co-star, Minsa Malik, levied allegations of unprofessional behaviour against Shah, culminating in the filing of a formal police complaint.
In the wake of these events, the public's attention remained keenly fixed on the Bebasi diva. Recently she posted a selfie that elicited a myriad of reactions. With this post and accompanying caption, she chose to address the controversy that had besieged her.
"haseen itna lago k 3 4 case log jealousy mayn thokk dayn ????" she captioned the post.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Shah's recent drama serials include Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, Taqdeer, and Khel.
