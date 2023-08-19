Usman Dar’s mother cries for justice as their house, factory sealed in Sialkot

SIALKOT – PTI leader Usman Dar’s mother has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take action against the mistreatment meted out to her and other family members during an action to seal their house and property in Sialkot.

Leaders of the Imran Khan-led party have been facing a brutal crackdown since May 9 violence triggered after the arrested of the PTI chairman in a corruption case. Several public and military properties had been damaged by the enraged PTI workers and supporters.

Usman Dar, his brother, and other Sialkot-based PTI leaders are booked in various cases over the May 9 mayhem.

In a recent action, authorities sealed the house, factory and other properties of Usman Dar in light of court orders, reports said, adding that a copy of the court order was also pasted outside his house.

The PTI leader also shared the development on social media platform X, saying: “My house, factory, business in Sialkot have been completely sealed, all kinds of properties including Jinnah House have been sealed and my old mother, family and children have been evicted from the house, veiled women and children of my house.”

“I have been thrown out of the house and left on the street, my widowed mother, wife and sisters have been forced out of the house and the entire business of me and my family has been sealed, at least two and a half thousand people are doing business in the factories, which The properties have been sealed, they are not mine alone, the oppressor has sunk to a level of cruelty and brutality that is unspeakable, the state missionary has broken down on my family with full force, mothers, sisters and daughters have been stripped off their heads,” Dar’s post read as he also asked the higher judiciary to take notice of it.

Usman Dar also shared a video message of her mother wherein she complained of mistreatment by the officials. She said they also tried to snatch her “Dupata” and dragged her from hair.

She pleaded the chief justice to take a notice of it and serve justice in the case.

Meanwhile, the PTI has termed the incident “absolutely shameful and disgusting” and slammed the “fascist regime” for mistreatment.

Absolutely shameful and disgusting how Usman Dar and his family are being treated by this fascist regime. Not only they’re targeting his family, but also businesses causing massive unemployment.



“Not only they’re targeting his family, but also businesses causing massive unemployment. Higher Courts, Supreme Court must look into the madness and brutality unleashed on this country, our basic human rights are being violated!,” it said.