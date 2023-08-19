Search

Pakistan

Usman Dar’s mother cries for justice as their house, factory sealed in Sialkot

Web Desk 05:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
Usman Dar’s mother cries for justice as their house, factory sealed in Sialkot
Source: Twitter

SIALKOT – PTI leader Usman Dar’s mother has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take action against the mistreatment meted out to her and other family members during an action to seal their house and property in Sialkot. 

Leaders of the Imran Khan-led party have been facing a brutal crackdown since May 9 violence triggered after the arrested of the PTI chairman in a corruption case. Several public and military properties had been damaged by the enraged PTI workers and supporters. 

Usman Dar, his brother, and other Sialkot-based PTI leaders are booked in various cases over the May 9 mayhem. 

In a recent action, authorities sealed the house, factory and other properties of Usman Dar in light of court orders, reports said, adding that a copy of the court order was also pasted outside his house. 

The PTI leader also shared the development on social media platform X, saying: “My house, factory, business in Sialkot have been completely sealed, all kinds of properties including Jinnah House have been sealed and my old mother, family and children have been evicted from the house, veiled women and children of my house.” 

“I have been thrown out of the house and left on the street, my widowed mother, wife and sisters have been forced out of the house and the entire business of me and my family has been sealed, at least two and a half thousand people are doing business in the factories, which The properties have been sealed, they are not mine alone, the oppressor has sunk to a level of cruelty and brutality that is unspeakable, the state missionary has broken down on my family with full force, mothers, sisters and daughters have been stripped off their heads,” Dar’s post read as he also asked the higher judiciary to take notice of it. 

Usman Dar also shared a video message of her mother wherein she complained of mistreatment by the officials. She said they also tried to snatch her “Dupata” and dragged her from hair. 

She pleaded the chief justice to take a notice of it and serve justice in the case. 

Meanwhile, the PTI has termed the incident “absolutely shameful and disgusting” and slammed the “fascist regime” for mistreatment.

“Not only they’re targeting his family, but also businesses causing massive unemployment. Higher Courts, Supreme Court must look into the madness and brutality unleashed on this country, our basic human rights are being violated!,” it said. 

After storming Parvez Elahi’s Lahore residence, police raid Gujrat’s Kunjah House to nab PTI president

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Justice Qazi Faez Isa visits Jaranwala after Muslim mob attack on churches

05:58 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 12-member caretaker cabinet sworn in at Governor House

11:48 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Justice Mansoor says CJP Bandial should form full court to hear NAB amendments case

02:39 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar set to take up Sindh reins as caretaker CM

09:34 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif vacates Prime Minister House

08:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Gujranwala Matric 2023 topper awarded Rs1 million at PM House

06:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Travelling through London? Read this before you fly as Unite ...

06:51 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 42.9
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 330.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: