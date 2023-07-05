Sidra Batool announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Sidra Batool, with her captivating beauty, talent, and charming innocence, has become an adored figure, winning the hearts of millions of fans. Her graceful demeanour and exceptional acting skills further fuel the immense love and admiration she receives from her dedicated followers.

On the personal front, Sidra got married to Ahsan Qureshi and entered a new chapter of life in 2017, and has two beautiful daughters named Alaya and Alayna. She left showbiz after her marriage. Residing in the United States, she frequently visits Pakistan.

Recently, she joyfully shared her pregnancy announcement with her beloved fans. Through a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram account, she revealed her little secret via an ultrasound picture of her baby. "We have been keeping a little secret from you all. But not anymore. A bit scared sharing such news. But my Insta family is always there for me so why not? Let’s welcome our baby number 3 with lots of love prayers and duas ????" she captioned the post.

Her post ignited a flurry of responses from her fans and friends, expressing their heartfelt wishes and congratulations.

Batool's remarkable performance in the drama serial "Ishq Hamari Galiyon Main" earned her a prestigious nomination for the Hum Awards in the category of Best Soap Actress. Throughout her career, she has graced the small screen with her remarkable talent in various popular dramas, including "Daagh," "Ghalti," "Thora Piyar Thora Love," "Yeh Zindagi Hai," "Ishq Hamari Galiyon Mein," and "Parvarish."