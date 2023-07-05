Sidra Batool announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Sidra Batool, with her captivating beauty, talent, and charming innocence, has become an adored figure, winning the hearts of millions of fans. Her graceful demeanour and exceptional acting skills further fuel the immense love and admiration she receives from her dedicated followers.
On the personal front, Sidra got married to Ahsan Qureshi and entered a new chapter of life in 2017, and has two beautiful daughters named Alaya and Alayna. She left showbiz after her marriage. Residing in the United States, she frequently visits Pakistan.
Recently, she joyfully shared her pregnancy announcement with her beloved fans. Through a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram account, she revealed her little secret via an ultrasound picture of her baby. "We have been keeping a little secret from you all. But not anymore. A bit scared sharing such news. But my Insta family is always there for me so why not? Let’s welcome our baby number 3 with lots of love prayers and duas ????" she captioned the post.
Her post ignited a flurry of responses from her fans and friends, expressing their heartfelt wishes and congratulations.
Batool's remarkable performance in the drama serial "Ishq Hamari Galiyon Main" earned her a prestigious nomination for the Hum Awards in the category of Best Soap Actress. Throughout her career, she has graced the small screen with her remarkable talent in various popular dramas, including "Daagh," "Ghalti," "Thora Piyar Thora Love," "Yeh Zindagi Hai," "Ishq Hamari Galiyon Mein," and "Parvarish."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
