GCU rolls out free education programme

LAHORE – Government College University Lahore has announced a project called "free education for all," opening its doors to individuals interested in acquiring knowledge.

"Free education for all" will be implemented in the University's Institute of History in the first phase as a pilot project starting in Fall 2023. It will later be extended to other departments in subsequent phases.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi stated in a press statement, "Individuals interested in acquiring knowledge can request permission from the University to attend classes solely for knowledge acquisition, rather than focusing on obtaining degrees and grades."

Under this new programme, participants will have the opportunity to audit courses of their choice across various degree programmes offered by the university. There will be no grading of assignments or exams, and no degrees will be awarded upon completion. Instead, individuals will have the chance to attend classes and gain valuable knowledge from highly qualified faculty members.

Application Process

Applicants interested in participating in this programme will be required to complete a police verification process, obtain a university card worth Rs. 200, and secure the approval of the Chairperson and the teacher of the desired programme or course.

Course Offered Under Free Education For All

To launch this initiative, the University has initially limited the offering to three departments within the Institute of Global and Historical Studies: 'History,' 'Art History,' and 'Archive Studies.' However, plans are underway to extend the programme to other departments starting in the Spring 2024 semester.

Prof. Zaidi expressed his belief that this approach will revolutionize the learning process. The presence of participants from varied backgrounds in a single class will create an intellectually stimulating environment, fostering mature discussions, and promoting a holistic educational experience.