GCU rolls out free education programme

LAHORE – Government College University Lahore has announced a project called "free education for all," opening its doors to individuals interested in acquiring knowledge.
"Free education for all" will be implemented in the University's Institute of History in the first phase as a pilot project starting in Fall 2023. It will later be extended to other departments in subsequent phases.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi stated in a press statement, "Individuals interested in acquiring knowledge can request permission from the University to attend classes solely for knowledge acquisition, rather than focusing on obtaining degrees and grades."
Under this new programme, participants will have the opportunity to audit courses of their choice across various degree programmes offered by the university. There will be no grading of assignments or exams, and no degrees will be awarded upon completion. Instead, individuals will have the chance to attend classes and gain valuable knowledge from highly qualified faculty members.
Application Process
Applicants interested in participating in this programme will be required to complete a police verification process, obtain a university card worth Rs. 200, and secure the approval of the Chairperson and the teacher of the desired programme or course.
Course Offered Under Free Education For All
To launch this initiative, the University has initially limited the offering to three departments within the Institute of Global and Historical Studies: 'History,' 'Art History,' and 'Archive Studies.' However, plans are underway to extend the programme to other departments starting in the Spring 2024 semester.
Prof. Zaidi expressed his belief that this approach will revolutionize the learning process. The presence of participants from varied backgrounds in a single class will create an intellectually stimulating environment, fostering mature discussions, and promoting a holistic educational experience.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
