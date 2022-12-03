GCU Lahore names media studies department after late Arshad Sharif
Share
LAHORE - The Government College University Lahore on Saturday announced to name the Department of Media and Communication Studies after slain journalist Arshad Sharif.
GCU Vice Chancellor Asghar Zaidi made the announcement in a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The decision has realised the PTI chief’s plan to build “Arshad Sharif School of Journalism”.
PTI also shared the development on Twitter, stating: “Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI ’s announcement that he will make Arshad Sharif School of Journalism is now implemented as GCU Asghar Zaidi announces that new department of media studies name will be Arshad Sharif School of Journalism”.
An Endowment fund was also being set up for a new building of this school in GCU’s new campus, it said.
Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI’s announcement that he will make Arshad Sharif School of Journalism is now implemented as GCU Asghar Zaidi announces that new department of media studies name will be Arshad Sharif School of Journalism. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WvQy4DwYba— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 3, 2022
Senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was known for his investigative reports, was shot dead by police in Kenya in what the claimed a case of mistaken identity in October last.
The Pakistani government has formed a high-powered team to probe the murder after conflicting claims emerged about the incident.
Arshad Sharif’s daughter pens heartfelt letter ... 08:29 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya last month after he reached there from ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's dance moves on 'Mera ...07:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- 'Drunk' passenger forces emergency landing of Turkish flight in ...07:31 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022