06:15 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
GCU Lahore names media studies department after late Arshad Sharif
LAHORE - The Government College University Lahore on Saturday announced to name the Department of Media and Communication Studies after slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

GCU Vice Chancellor Asghar Zaidi made the announcement in a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The decision has realised the PTI chief’s plan to build “Arshad Sharif School of Journalism”.

PTI also shared the development on Twitter, stating: “Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI ’s announcement that he will make Arshad Sharif School of Journalism is now implemented as GCU Asghar Zaidi announces that new department of media studies name will be Arshad Sharif School of Journalism”.

An Endowment fund was also being set up for a new building of this school in GCU’s new campus, it said.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was known for his investigative reports, was shot dead by police in Kenya in what the claimed a case of mistaken identity in October last.

The Pakistani government has formed a high-powered team to probe the murder after conflicting claims emerged about the incident.

