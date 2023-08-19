Faryal Makhdoom takes playful dig at hubby Amir Khan

Renowned makeup and fashion influencer, Faryal Makhdoom, didn't hold back in playfully jabbing at her husband, the once-revered boxing luminary Amir Khan, through her candid presence on social media.

The couple has undoubtedly been facing a relentless onslaught of challenges recently. From being exposed for engaging in questionable exchanges with other women, Khan has been on a mission to mend the cracks in his marriage. His attempts at reconciliation, however, haven't escaped the realm of public humiliation, thanks to his better half.

Faryal showcased not only her latest acquisition, the Apple AirTag—a diminutive, disk-shaped tracking device devised by the tech behemoth—but also extolled its sheer practicality by urging her followers to humorously envision their husbands ingesting the device.

In a fleeting moment shared on her Snapshot story, along with a picture of her Apple AirTag, she accompanied the story with a caption that ignited laughter: "Encourage your partner to digest this ????."

In the aftermath of this scandal, he has remained resolute in his endeavours to regain Faryal's affection. This fervour translated into a considerable investment of £100,000 in her burgeoning makeup enterprise, Faryal Beauty. Not to mention his indulgent expenditures on a newfangled swimming pool and a luxurious Mercedes G Wagon.