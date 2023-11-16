  

Pakistan's stock market surpasses 57,000 mark for the first time in history

Web Desk
11:02 AM | 16 Nov, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced sturdy bullish momentum on Thursday, with its benchmark index KSE-100 reaching record high in what is said to short-term macro-economic recovery.

On Thursday, stock market benchmark KSE 100-Index soared by 415 points, crossing the 57,000 level for the first time in its history.

Last month, the benchmark index exceeded the then-record level of 50,000 for the first time in six years and it further gained momentum as country head toward polls and also secured external financing.

There is apparently a positive sentiment in money market after Pakistan and IMF reached staff-level agreement on first review for Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Auto assemblers, chemical, OMCs, refineries and pharmaceuticals are trading in the green.

Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday reached staff-level agreement on the first review under the South Asian country's Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of their stabilisation programme supported by the IMF’s $3 billion.

The agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, around US$700 million (SDR 528 million) will become available bringing total disbursements under the programme to almost US$1.9 billion.

Pakistan, IMF reach Staff-Level Agreement on First Review for SBA

12:34 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistani forces kill four militants, including one high value target in Peshawar operation: ISPR

08:41 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16th November 2023

Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan slashed for second half of November

KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.

The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png

The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.

The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.

The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Sep-2023/pakistanis-express-fury-with-memes-on-latest-petrol-price-hike

              

