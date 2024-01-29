Iranian foreign minister meets PM Kakar after brief hiatus in diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Monday.

Underscoring the close relations between Pakistan and Iran, Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties with Tehran. He also stressed the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter, in particular territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.

On this occasion, Kakar conveyed his warm sentiments for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at GHQ.

Pakistan Army chief underscored the centrality of respecting the other state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it sacrosanct, inviolable and the most important cardinal of state-to-state relationship.

The two sides observed that terrorism was common threat that needed to be tackled through collaborative efforts, better coordination and intelligence sharing.

The COAS emphasized the need for sustained engagement and utilizing available communication channels to address security concerns.

Both sides agreed to operationalise the mechanism of deployment of military liaison officers in each other’s country at an early date to improve coordination and efficiency of response against common threats.

These meetings come more than a week after both Pakistan and Iran engaged in deadly cross-border missile fire, resulting in nearly a dozen casualties, including at least two children.