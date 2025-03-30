KP Drone strikes target TTP hideouts, killing 11 ahead of Eid

MARDAN – At least 11 people have been confirmed dead after series of drone strikes targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts, ahead of Eid al-Fitr ceasefire.

Reports in local media quoting KP provincial government confirmed that an anti-terror operation was carried out in the Katling area, after credible intelligence about the presence of Khawarij who were using the restive region for hiding and movement.

After strikes, protests erupted in the area, with local residents placing the victims’ bodies on the road, referring to them as “innocent civilians.”

Local cops said three drone strikes took place late Friday, and it was only on Saturday morning that officials confirmed the presence of the women and children among the dead.

Earlier this week, a separate attack by TTP resulted in deaths of seven Pakistani soldiers during a gun battle. In retaliation, armed forces used helicopter gunships to kill eight militants, with several other soldiers wounded.

This year saw hundred of deaths in KP and Balochistan due to militant violence, and the region continues to grapple with the consequences of ongoing insurgency. Islamabad continues to blame attacks on militants operating from Afghan territory.