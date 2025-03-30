Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Which areas in Pakistan are celebrating Eidul-Fitr today on Sunday?

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across globe are celebrating Eidul-Fitr in Pakistan today on Sunday, despite no sighting of Shawwal moon in the country.

Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP and the Bohra community in the port city are marking the joyous occasion with zeal and fervor today.

Afghan refugees and those in tribal districts, are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with grand congregational prayers. Thousands gathered in locations such as Tajabad, Nasir Bagh, Board, Safed Dheri, and Khurasan Camp to offer Eid prayers.

Eid celebrations are also taking place in Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, and other southern districts of the province.

Bohra community in Karachi has also commenced its Eid celebrations today. Eid prayers were offered at the Bohra Jamaat Khana in Saddar, where special prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity were held. Security was heightened in the area, with roads leading to the Jamaat Khana blocked and a heavy deployment of police and Rangers personnel to ensure the safety of the worshippers.

Eid Moon Sighting

SUPARCO confirmed Shawwal 1446 moon was formed on March 29, making it visible by sunset on March 30, with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations likely to be held on March 31.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has confirmed that the moon will meet the required visibility conditions, ensuring a smooth sighting.

Pakistan Meteorological Department also predicted moon’s sighting on March 30, aligning with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on March 31. Saudi Arabia and the UAE will celebrate Eid on March 30.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) also set Fitra for 2025 at Rs220, with prices for various items like dates, barley, wheat, figs, and raisins announced. Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi emphasized that wealthier individuals should contribute according to their financial capacity.

When is Eidul-Fitr in Pakistan?

