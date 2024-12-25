Pakistan launches airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Patika region, killing over dozen TTP terrorists

PESHAWAR – Tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan and in a recent development, coordinated airstrikes killed notorious terrorists inside neighboring Afghanistan.

Reports in international media said Pakistani bomber jets targeted the training facility of TTP and killed several insurgents in eastern Paktika province on Tuesday night.

The air strikes specifically targetted camps in near Murgha and Laman regions, where high profile targets like Sher Zaman, Commander Abu Hamza, Akhtar Muhammad, and Umar Media, were reportedly operating.

Pakistan’s armed forces and government have not shared any updates about this. It was the second such attack on alleged hideouts of TTP in this year.

On the other hand, Taliban-led Afghan authorities confirmed strikes but claimed that the casualties included several civilians including children. Further details of the incident were not available at the time of reporting.

Airstrikes occurred when Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting follows a period of tension between the Asian nations over Pakistan’s concerns about the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan soil.