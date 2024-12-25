Pakistan armed forces pay homage to Jinnah’s vision, extends Christmas wishes nationwide

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani armed forces paid tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who united Muslims of India and laid a firm foundation for an independent nation.

On the occasion of Jinnah’s 148th birth anniversary, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), service chiefs, and the armed forces of Pakistan paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) commended Jinnah’s visionary leadership, which united the nation and paved the way for the creation of an independent country.

Armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to Jinnah’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which continue to inspire the country’s progress and strength.

Father of the Nation, the armed forces extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. Army’s media wing emphasized the celebration of universal values such as love, compassion, and peace, and expressed solidarity with Christian brothers and sisters in the nation.