Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan armed forces pay homage to Jinnah’s vision, extends Christmas wishes nationwide

Pakistan Armed Forces Pay Homage To Jinnahs Vision Extends Christmas Wishes Nationwide

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani armed forces paid tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who united Muslims of India and laid a firm foundation for an independent nation.

On the occasion of Jinnah’s 148th birth anniversary, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), service chiefs, and the armed forces of Pakistan paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) commended Jinnah’s visionary leadership, which united the nation and paved the way for the creation of an independent country.

Armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to Jinnah’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which continue to inspire the country’s progress and strength.

Father of the Nation, the armed forces extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. Army’s media wing emphasized the celebration of universal values such as love, compassion, and peace, and expressed solidarity with Christian brothers and sisters in the nation.

Pakistan celebrates Jinnah’s 148th Birth Anniversary with national pride

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search