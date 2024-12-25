Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan celebrates Jinnah’s 148th Birth Anniversary with national pride

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is celebaring 148th birth anniversary of founder, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, with public holiday, on Wednesday, showcasing the country’s deep respect and admiration for the great leader.

Decemebr 25, Quaid Day, began with special prayers for the prosperity and progress of South Asia nation, and national flags were raised on key government buildings across the country.

PMA Kakul cadets performed guard’s changing ceremony at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in port city.

Jinnah Day celebrations focused on legacy of country’s founder, paying tributes to his role in creation of the country as a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent. The celebrations continued with various commemorative events.

The tributes to Mr Jinnah extended beyond public celebrations, with leaders urging the nation to adhere to Jinnah’s principles of unity, faith, and discipline, calling them essential for tackling Pakistan’s current challenges. The Armed Forces also reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals set by the nation’s founder.

In a message of unity, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized shared values of peace and compassion between Christmas and Jinnah’s leadership, urging the country to continue striving towards a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan in line with vision of Mr Jinnah.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

