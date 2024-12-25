President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, reaffirm commitment to inclusive, prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed commitment to Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision on his 148th Birth Anniversary on December 25.

On 148th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, both leaders paid tribute to Jinnah. President Zardari highlighted importance of religious harmony, mutual respect, and protection of minority rights, stressing that intolerance and discrimination must be eradicated.

Reflecting on Christmas, which coincided with Jinnah’s anniversary this year, President urged everyone in the country should feel respected and safe, regardless of their faith.

He also extended heartfelt greetings to Christian community in the country and around the world, emphasizing that the teachings of Hazrat Isa love, compassion, and peace. He reaffirmed that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their religion, and reiterated Jinnah’s vision of an inclusive society where people of all faiths could thrive equally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all religious communities and promoting mutual respect and understanding. The premier extended his best wishes for Christmas to Christians in Pakistan and worldwide, calling on the nation to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Jesus, which emphasize peace, compassion, and kindness toward all.

Sharif praised Christian community’s invaluable contributions to the nation, particularly in education, healthcare, and nation-building.