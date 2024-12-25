Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Christmas Celebrations Light Up Pakistan As Festive Spirit Grips Nation

ISLAMABAD – Christian community is celebrating Christmas in Pakistan and across the world with joy and vibrant festivities, embracing the true spirit of sharing, and togetherness.

On Wednesday, churches across the South Asian nation hosted Christmas prayers and special services, with Christians coming together to pray for nation’s sovereignty and prosperity.

Homes, and residential areas of Christian people were also adorned with lights, stars, and Christmas ornaments, including bells, pinecones, apples, candies, tinsel, and balloons. Specially decorated Christmas trees also stood as a symbol of celebration and unity.

Meanwhile, authorities beefed up safety measures, particularly around churches, with police deployed to protect churchgoers during the celebrations.

Despite these precautions, the day remained a time of peace and festivity, with the Christian community in Pakistan coming together to celebrate the occasion in full joy and spirit.

On Christmas Day, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and globally. Zardari highlighted Christmas values of love, peace, and compassion, calling for a society rooted in inclusivity and unity, while condemning intolerance and discrimination. He also acknowledged the Christian community’s contributions to Pakistan’s development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized reflecting on the teachings of Prophet Jesus, focusing on peace and brotherhood. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous society in line with these values.

Daily Pakistan Global

