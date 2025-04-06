Hajj 2025: 90,000 Pakistanis set to perform Hajj under govt scheme

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, announced that 90,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year under the government-sponsored scheme, with flight operations scheduled to commence from April 29.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, the minister said that all necessary preparations for Hajj are in full swing, including vaccination drives and training sessions for pilgrims. He added that training will formally begin on April 8, with a strong focus on health and safety protocols.

“This year’s Hajj package will cost Rs 1,150,000 for short-term pilgrims and Rs 1,050,000 for long-term pilgrims,” the minister stated, noting that efforts have been made to ensure affordable and efficient services.

Minister Yousaf also shared that he had visited Saudi Arabia recently to review logistical arrangements, adding that the Saudi authorities had extended full cooperation in facilitating Pakistani pilgrims.

He further explained that the temporary suspension of Umrah visas ahead of the Hajj season is a routine measure aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of Hajj-related travel and accommodation.