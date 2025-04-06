Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Hajj 2025: 90,000 Pakistanis set to perform Hajj under govt scheme

90,000 Pakistanis Set to Perform Hajj Under Government Scheme, Flights Begin April 29

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, announced that 90,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year under the government-sponsored scheme, with flight operations scheduled to commence from April 29.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, the minister said that all necessary preparations for Hajj are in full swing, including vaccination drives and training sessions for pilgrims. He added that training will formally begin on April 8, with a strong focus on health and safety protocols.

“This year’s Hajj package will cost Rs 1,150,000 for short-term pilgrims and Rs 1,050,000 for long-term pilgrims,” the minister stated, noting that efforts have been made to ensure affordable and efficient services.

Minister Yousaf also shared that he had visited Saudi Arabia recently to review logistical arrangements, adding that the Saudi authorities had extended full cooperation in facilitating Pakistani pilgrims.

He further explained that the temporary suspension of Umrah visas ahead of the Hajj season is a routine measure aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of Hajj-related travel and accommodation.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search