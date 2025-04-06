Maryam Nawaz approves 3,000-bed Kulsoom Nawaz hospital in Rawalpindi

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art medical facility in Rawalpindi Cantt, aimed at providing world-class healthcare to local residents and surrounding communities.

According to official sources, the proposed Kulsoom Nawaz Hospital will be built on 36 kanals of land at the site of the old GTS bus terminal in the heart of Rawalpindi Cantt’s Chohar Chowk. The facility will include 3,000 beds and cater to a wide range of medical needs, including a specialized cardiology ward.

The PC-1 for the mega project has been prepared, and construction is expected to begin later this year. Funding for the hospital will be allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Officials say that the hospital will benefit not only Rawalpindi residents but also patients from Taxila, Attock, Haripur, Fateh Jang, Tarnol, Hassan Abdal, and Golra.

Member of National Assembly Malik Ibrar and Provincial Assembly Member Malik Iftikhar expressed their gratitude and shared that the project aligns with the vision of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to develop Rawalpindi into a modern urban center.

“Rawalpindi is the city of Nawaz Sharif’s supporters, and serving its people has always been our mission,” they said. “The construction of Kulsoom Nawaz Hospital was a long-cherished dream, and now, with leadership chosen by the people, this dream is turning into reality.”

The lawmakers also revealed that special funds will be released for the project, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone.

The hospital is expected to mark a major milestone in public healthcare infrastructure for northern Punjab and surrounding regions.