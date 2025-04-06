Eight of a family die as bus-rickshaw collision in Jaranwala

JARANWALA – A tragic accident occurred near Adda Landianwala on Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road, where a speeding bus brutally rammed into a loader rickshaw.

As a result, 8 members of the same family traveling in the rickshaw died on the spot, while 5 others were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the report, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, transferring the deceased and injured to the hospital.

Due to the critical condition of the injured, fears have been expressed that the death toll may rise.

According to police sources, the passenger bus was en route from Jaranwala to Kasur. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.