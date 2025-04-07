Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Israel Ashkelon city targeted by Hamas rockets amid rising civilian's deaths in Gaza

Israel Ashkelon City Targeted By Hamas Rockets Amid Rising Civilians Deaths In Gaza

JERUSALEM – Tension escalated again as Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a barrage of rockets toward southern Israel late Sunday in response to IDF aggression in the occupied territory.

At least ten rockets were fired from Gaza, most of which were intercepted by missile defense systems. A direct hit was reported in Ashkelon, where emergency services treated at least one person for shrapnel injuries.

Clips shared online show shattered car windows and debris littering the streets and blazing sirens in the dark.

Gazan health authorities said at least 39 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the enclave on the same day, as fighting in the region continues to escalate.

Shortly after the rocket fire, the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for parts of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, warning residents to leave the area immediately. The military later confirmed it had targeted and destroyed the launcher used in the attack.

Israeli media reported that at least 12 people were lightly wounded in the rocket attacks and were receiving treatment at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

The latest flare-up comes amid a fragile ceasefire that began on January 19 after 15 months of war. That agreement included a temporary halt in fighting, the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel resumed ground operations on March 19, citing a breakdown in negotiations. Both sides have since blamed each other for the impasse.

So far, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began in 2023 after Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed.

Pakistan takes notice of reports on journalists’ visit to Israel

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

