WASHINGTON – ISIS notorious commander and key suspect in Kabul Airport bombing, Mohammad Sharifullah, appeared in US federal court on Wednesday after being extradited from Pakistan.

The hardcore militant, who orchestrated plethora of attacks, is facing charges related to involvement in the bombing that killed over dozsen American troops and over 170 Afghan civilians during US. withdrawal from was torn Afghanistan.

During his initial court appearance in Virginia, the militant was informed that he could face life in prison. A picture of him also surfaced online, showing him a blue prison dress and communicated with the judge through an interpreter.

Reports in international media said the suspect lacks financial resources and will require a public defender for his legal representation. More details are yet to unfold as formal detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Sharifullah’s arrest is said to be major development in investigation into Kabul attack, which occurred on August 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the airport’s Abbey Gate, the bombing caused one of the deadliest attacks of the US withdrawal.

American government confirmed that Sharifullah was captured in Pakistan in a joint operation between Pakistani intelligence and the US federal agency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the operation in a statement, and President Trump thanked Pakistan for their cooperation during his address to Congress.

As authorities continue to focus on dismantling ISIS-K operations in the region. Sharifullah’s court hearing is being closely watched, with officials emphasizing the severity of the charges and the ongoing commitment to pursuing those responsible for the tragic bombing.