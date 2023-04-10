Dubai man purchases the world's most expensive number plate

Exotic license plates and expensive automobiles are both regarded as collectibles. In the past, we have seen reports from Dubai about automobile owners purchasing license plates for 10 times the selling price of their vehicles.
Now, a man has purchased the "P 7" license plate for 55 million dirhams that is equal to Rs4.21 billion, during an auction for VIP numbers held in the city of gold.
The event happened at the auction for "Most Noble Numbers" which took place at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai.
To support the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" effort, the whole proceeds from this auction will be donated to the biggest Ramadan sustainable food relief endowment fund.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai, founded the fund.
Identity of the man who purchased this number plate is not yet revealed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
