Dubai man purchases the world's most expensive number plate

Exotic license plates and expensive automobiles are both regarded as collectibles. In the past, we have seen reports from Dubai about automobile owners purchasing license plates for 10 times the selling price of their vehicles.

Now, a man has purchased the "P 7" license plate for 55 million dirhams that is equal to Rs4.21 billion, during an auction for VIP numbers held in the city of gold.

The event happened at the auction for "Most Noble Numbers" which took place at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai.

To support the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" effort, the whole proceeds from this auction will be donated to the biggest Ramadan sustainable food relief endowment fund.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai, founded the fund.

Identity of the man who purchased this number plate is not yet revealed.