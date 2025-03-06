Former Pak Navy Chief Admiral Iftikhar Sirohey breathes his last at 87

ISLAMABAD – Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey, the retired four-star rank admiral, and former chief of naval forces, passed away at the age of 87 in Islamabad on Thursday.

Condolences started pouring in as Admiral (r) Iftikhar Sirohey, left behind a legacy of service. The current Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, consoled his death, paying tribute to his invaluable services to the country.

CNS Ashraf highlighted the impeccable contributions of Sirohey to the Pakistan Navy and the South Asian nation. Sirohey served as Naval chief in the late 80s and later became the sixth Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, serving in the role from 1988 until he hanged his boots in the 90s.

He made history as only the second four-star admiral in the Pakistan Navy to be appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs.

His naval career started as a midshipman, and he took training at the Pakistan Military Academy and later traveled to the UK to attend the Royal Naval College in Greenwich. There, he specialized in signals/navigation and earned a degree in electrical engineering.

He was then inducted into the Navy’s Engineering Branch, and was part of the 1965 and 1971 wars against India, where he demonstrated his leadership and expertise.