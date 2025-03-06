Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani internet star Momin Saqib’s brother lands key government position

ISLAMABAD – Bilal Saqib, the famous internet sensation Momin Saqib, has been appointed as Chief Advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council by the government of Pakistan.

Bilal Bin Saqib, a strategic adviser recognized by Forbes, made headlines as he got the role of lead adviser to Finance Minister of Pakistan Crypto Council to develop policy measures as the country looking at regulating digital currencies.

 

As Bilal wants Pakistani youth to be empowered to take charge of digital future, his appointment is seen as a major step in digital economy. While Bilal’s appointment to this crucial role in the crypto sector is getting viral, his brother Momin Saqib is already a household name across Pakistan, known for his viral internet moments during cricket matches.

Momin Saqib, who gained fame with his viral video where he humorously shouted “O bhai maaro mujhe” after a tense cricket match between Pakistan and India, continues to be a beloved internet figure.

After amassing millions of views on internet, Momin now hosts TV show, and remains a central figure in Pakistan’s social media landscape.

Watch – Momin Saqib meets  Lahore Da Pawa Akhtar Lawa

