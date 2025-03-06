Karachi Bikers to be banned from THESE major roads without helmets; full details here

KARACHI – Authorities in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi revised traffic rules, enforcing helmet regulations on three major roads in the metropolis.

A latest update by Karachi Traffic Police said bikers will not be allowed to enter Shahrah-e-Faisal, Metropole to Clifton Bridge, and PIDC to the Saudi Consulate if they are not wearing helmets. These roads have been designated as model routes, where strict compliance will be ensured.

Karachi Traffic police focused these three routes initially, and no motorcyclist will be allowed to enter without a helmet.

As part of initiative, Karachi traffic police will launch an awareness campaign during holy month to educate riders on the importance of helmet safety. However, after the holy month, violators will face strict penalties.

In addition to helmet enforcement, Karachi traffic police will also introduce modern locking system for parked motorcycles. This system will require riders to present a helmet before unlocking their bikes, and each section officer will be equipped with 50 such locks to ensure compliance.